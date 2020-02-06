Bills' Matt Milano: Turns in best pro season
Milano logged 101 tackles, 1.5 sacks, nine pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery over 15 regular-season games in 2019.
The third-year linebacker bounced back quite well from a broken leg that ended his 2018 campaign early, working with fellow young stud Tremaine Edmunds to form a nice linebacker tandem for what proved to be one of the NFL's better defenses. As more of an outside guy, Milano doesn't rack up the tackles at quite the same rate as Edmunds, but the former has a better nose for the ball, and that puts him barely short of Edmunds in terms of IDP value. Both will make for solid IDP choices next season on a defense that should be quite strong again, with Milano a safe bet for a second 100-tackle season if he maintains good health.
