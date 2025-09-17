Milano (pectoral) isn't expected to play in Buffalo's matchup versus the Dolphins on Thursday, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Milano is trending in the wrong direction after missing practice the past two days due to a the pectoral injury he suffered during the team's Week 2 win versus the Jets. With Shaq Thompson (hamstring) dealing with an injury as well, Joe Andreessen could be in line for an increased workload Thursday if Milano can't play.