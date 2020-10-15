Milano (pectoral) was considered a limited practice participant for Thursday's jog-through session, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
While this wasn't a rigorous practice after the Bills got back at it following a rare Tuesday game, Milano did miss practice all last week before ultimately missing the Week 5 contest, so this bodes well for his chances of suiting up for another primetime game Monday, this time against the Chiefs. The team badly felt the loss of its starting outside linebacker in the 42-16 loss, with the Titans scoring a touchdown all six times they were in the red zone.