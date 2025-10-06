Head coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Milano is "week-to-week" due to a pectoral injury that he aggravated during the first half of Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Patriots, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

A pectoral injury kept Milano sidelined in the two games prior to Week 5. He was given the green light to play against New England, when he played 32 snaps on defense and made an immediate impact with six tackles (three solo), but the veteran linebacker did not see the field for the entire second half after aggravating the injury. Milano is in jeopardy of being sidelined for the Bills' Week 6 clash against the Falcons on Monday, Oct. 13, so his practice participation over the coming week will be worth monitoring closely. Shaq Thompson would be in line to see a bigger role at linebacker if Milano were to miss time.