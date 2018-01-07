Milano (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's wild-card game against the Jaguars, Chris Brown of BuffaloBills.com reports.

Milano, who suffered a hamstring injury during the Bills' regular season finale, was unable to practice this week as he continues to heal. The starting linebacker will be replaced by Ramon Humber, who started nine games earlier in the season.

