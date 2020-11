Coach Sean McDermott said Friday that Milano (pectoral) is ruled out for Sunday's game against Seattle, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Milano had managed to play through his lingering pectoral injury the last two games, though he was limited to a third or less of defensive snaps versus both the Jets and Patriots. That the standout linebacker will now be forced to miss a key game against Seattle could indicate that he's suffered a setback in his recovery.