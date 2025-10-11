Milano (pectoral) has been ruled out for Buffalo's matchup versus the Falcons on Monday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN reports.

Milano is set to miss his third game in the last four weeks after re-aggravating his pectoral injury in the team's Week 5 loss to versus the Patriots. In the 31-year-old's absence, Shaq Thompson should get the start at linebacker once again. Milano will now have the upcoming bye week to get healthy and will look to return Week 8 versus the Panthers.