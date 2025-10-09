Bills coach Sean McDermott said Milano (pectoral) will not participate in Thursday's practice, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Milano is still considered week-to-week due to the pectoral injury that forced him to miss two games before returning to action Week 5, then aggravating the issue after playing 32 defensive snaps. It looks as though the veteran linebacker is trending in the wrong direction for Monday's game against the Falcons, after which point Buffalo will benefit from a Week 7 bye to get healthy. If Milano isn't cleared for Monday Night Football, Shaq Thompson will be positioned for an expanded role.