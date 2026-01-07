Milano (illness) will not practice Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Milano played in the Bills' last nine games consecutively before resting with most of the defensive starters in the team's Week 18 victory over the Jets. The linebacker appears to have acquired an illness, but it will likely not stop him from playing in Sunday's playoff game against the Jaguars. The 31-year-old will have two more opportunities to elevate his practice participation and prove he is over the illness in time for Sunday's contest.