Play

Milano (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Milano worked in a limited fashion all week leading up to this past Sunday's win over the Dolphins, and the third-year pro was still inactive. His status appears the same ahead of Week 8's game against the Eagles unless he can practice at full speed.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories