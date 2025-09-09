The Bills signed Prater off their practice squad Tuesday.

Though Buffalo would have had the ability to elevate Prater from the practice squad in advance of two more games, the Bills may have chosen to sign the 41-year-old to the 53-man roster to avoid having him being poached by the 49ers or Falcons, both of whom could be breaking in new kickers in Week 2. Prater is likely to stick around as the Bills' kicker for the duration of the absence of Tyler Bass (hip/groin), who was placed on injured reserve prior to the start of the season and will miss at least three more games. The veteran Prater proved to be reliable in his Bills debut this past Sunday, knocking down both of his point-after attempts in addition to converting on field-goal tries of 25, 43 and 32 yards in Buffalo's 41-40 win over Baltimore, the last of which was the game-winner as time expired.