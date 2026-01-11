Prater (quadriceps) is active for Sunday's AFC wild-card game against the Jaguars.

Prater aggravated a right quadriceps injury during the Bills' Week 18 win over the Jets, which put his status for the playoffs in jeopardy. He strung together a DNP/FP/DNP practice log to earn the questionable tag, and with Matthew Wright remaining on the practice squad, Prater will be the lone kicker on the Bills' active roster for Sunday's playoff tilt.