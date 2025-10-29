Prater was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a calf injury in his kicking leg.

It's unclear when Prater sustained the injury, though it was likely during the Bills' Week 8 win over the Panthers, when he made all six of his kicks (two field goals and four PATs). He has served as the Bills' starting kicker through the first seven games of the regular season due to Tyler Bass (hip) being on injured reserve, and Buffalo does not currently have a place kicker on the practice squad. Prater will have two more opportunities to increase his practice participation heading into Sunday's game against the Chiefs.