Prater (quadriceps) was labeled as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice walkthrough.

Prater missed Buffalo's win over the Browns this past Sunday while dealing with a quad injury. Coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday that it's unclear if the veteran kicker will be able to return Sunday versus the Eagles, and his DNP status for Wednesday's walkthrough doesn't provide much insight in that regard. If Prater is unable to play against Philadelphia, Michael Badgley would likely handle kicking duties again.