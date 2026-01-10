Prater (quadriceps) is expected to play in Buffalo's wild-card matchup versus the Jaguars on Sunday, Chris Brown of the team's Radio Network reports.

Prater will seemingly be good to go against Jacksonville, as the Bills didn't elevate Matthew Wright from the practice squad, leaving Prater as the only kicker on the active roster. The 41-year-old converted 18 of his 20 field-goal attempts and 46 of his 49 extra-point tries across 15 games during the regular season.