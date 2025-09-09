Prater made all three of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries in the Bills' 41-40 win over the Ravens on Sunday.

Buffalo placed Tyler Bass (hip/groin) on injured reserve prior to the Week 1 matchup, prompting the team to elevate the 41-year-old Prater from the practice squad to fill in as the team's kicker. Prater deftly handled all of his assignments, none bigger than when he calmly nailed a 32-yard game-winning field goal as time expired. With Bass due to miss at least the next three games while on IR, Prater will likely be elevated once again in advance of the Bills' Week 2 matchup with the Jets.