Prater made all three of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries in Buffalo's stunning 41-40 come-from-behind win on Sunday Night Football.

Prater was kicking for the Bills only because regular kicker Tyler Bass was recently moved to IR with a hip/groin injury. Prater deftly handled all of his assignments after getting elevated from the practice squad, none bigger than when he calmly nailed the 32-yard game-winning field goal as time expired. There's almost no way the Bills won't let him finish out Bass's IR stint, which at minimum will be another three weeks. It's worth noting that those opponents offer decent matchups for fantasy kickers, as the Bills play the Jets, Dolphins and Saints in Weeks 2-4.