Prater went 1-for-2 on field-goal tries and made four PATs in Thursday's 31-21 win over the Dolphins.

Prater was unable to remain perfect in 2025, missing a 39-yard field-goal attempt wide left in the second quarter. He later redeemed himself, connecting on a 48-yard field goal to put the Bills up 31-21 with 22 seconds remaining in the game. Prater has now made seven out of eight field-goal tries and all nine of his PATs over three contests with Buffalo this season.