Prater missed his only field-goal try and went 4-for-4 on extra-point attempts in Sunday's 28-21 win over the Chiefs.

Prater was unable to extend Buffalo's lead to two scores late in the fourth quarter, hitting the right upright on a 52-yard field-goal try with 27 seconds left in regulation. The kicker hadn't missed a field-goal attempt since Week 3 prior to Sunday's miscue. On the year, the 41-year-old has now gone 12-for-14 on field-goal tries, including 1-for-3 from 50-plus yards, while making 25 of 26 PATs over eight games.