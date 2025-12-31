site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bills' Matt Prater: Listed as full participant
Prater (quadriceps) is listed as a full practice participant Wednesday.
The Bills merely held a walk-through session, but this nonetheless hints at Prater returning from a two-game absence for Sunday's season finale against the Jets.
