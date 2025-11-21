Prater went 2-for-2 on field-goal tries and made one of two PATs in Thursday night's 23-19 loss to the Texans.

Prater pushed his first extra-point try of the night wide left in the first quarter, which would come back to hurt Buffalo later in the game. The kicker was able to convert both of his field-goal attempts though, adding a 44-yard make in the second quarter before nailing a 38-yarder in the fourth. Prater had gone three straight games with one or fewer field goals, and he's now gone 5-for-6 on field-goal attempts over his last six contests.