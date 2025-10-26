Prater made both of his field-goal attempts and went 4-for-5 on point-after tries during the Bills' 40-9 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Prater scored the Bills' first six points of the game with field goals from 45 and 43 yards in the first half. His first extra-point try in the second quarter sailed wide left, but he was perfect on his next four PATs. Prater has done a serviceable job as the Bills' placekicker as Tyler Bass remains on injured reserve due to a left hip/groin injury. Prater has gone 12-for-13 on field-goal attempts and 21-for-22 on extra-point tries through seven regular-season games.