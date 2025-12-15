default-cbs-image
Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Prater (quadriceps) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

Prater suffered a quad injury during Buffalo's win over the Patriots in Week 15, in which he converted all five of his extra-point attempts. With Tyler Bass (hip) already done for the season, the Bills will have to pursue a free agent kicker to hold down the fort for the duration of Prater's recovery.

