Prater made his lone extra-point attempt during the Bills' 30-13 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Prater was only asked to come out for the extra-point try following the Bills' second touchdown of the fourth quarter, but he was otherwise reserved for kickoff duties. The veteran kicker has not made a field goal in three of his last four games, and for the season he has gone 12-for-14 on field-goal attempts and 26-for-27 on extra-point tries through nine regular-season games.