Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Friday that Prater (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Prater will miss a second consecutive game due to his right quad injury, paving the way for Michael Badgley to draw another start. The next opportunity Prater will have to retake the field will arrive Week 18 at home against the Jets on Sunday, Jan. 4, though it's entirely possible that Buffalo will focus on allowing him ample time to recover for the postseason.