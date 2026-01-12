Bills' Matt Prater: Sees increased practice reps
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bills' head coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Prater (quadriceps) is "in a good spot" heading into Saturday's AFC divisional round matchup against the Broncos, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.
Prater was limited in the Bills' wild-card round matchup against the Jaguars after aggravating a right quadriceps injury in Week 18. The 10th-year kicker only participated in field goals and extra-point attempts, where he went five of five kicking. McDermott also said Monday that he expects Prater to practice more as the team prepares for the AFC divisional round.
