The Bills listed Prater as a non-participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice due to right quadriceps and calf injuries.

The kicker had previously been listed on injury reports with only the quad issue, which kept him from playing in Weeks 16 and 17. Since returning in Week 18, Prater has knocked down both of his field-goal tries and all six of his extra-point attempts, but he's ceded kickoff duties to punter Mitch Wishnowsky. Even though Prater's calf is now bothering him as well, head coach Sean McDermott said he expects the veteran to kick during Wednesday's practice, per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com. If Prater is unable to play in Saturday's divisional-round game in Denver, the Bills will likely call up Matthew Wright from the practice squad.