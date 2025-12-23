Head coach Sean McDermott said that Prater (quadriceps) won't take part in Tuesday's unofficial walk-through practice, and the Bills don't yet have clarity regarding whether the veteran kicker will be available for Sunday's game agains the Eagles, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.

Through the first 15 weeks of the campaign, Prater had been serving as Buffalo's kicker after Tyler Bass sustained a hip/groin injury late in the preseason to ultimately required season-ending surgery. Prater has performed capably while knocking down 18 of 20 field-goal tries and 43 of 46 extra-point attempts, but he emerged from a Week 15 win over New England with a quad injury that he's yet to fully move past. The Bills signed Michael Badgley to the practice squad and elevated him to the roster to handle kicking duties in the Week 16 win over the Browns, with Badgley nailing a 41-yard field goal but missing one of his three point-after tries.