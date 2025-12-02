Coach Sean McDermott revealed Monday that Prater's teammate Tyler Bass (left hip/groin) underwent surgery last week and will be sidelined for the rest of the season, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

That should give Prater, who was signed in a pinch just ahead of Week 1 and has been kicking for the Bills all season, the team's kicking job for the rest of the campaign. Prater has been dependable for the most part, going 17-for-19 on field-goal attempts, but extra points have been an issue recently and he's missed one in three of the past six games. If you can get past the fact his leg strength isn't what it used to be now that he's 41 years of age and that weather could be an issue with all remaining games played in wintry locations, there's value to be had here in a high-powered offense that still has the Bengals and the Jets on the schedule. Prater currently sits 14th among kickers in total scoring.