Prater made his only field-goal attempt and went 5-for-5 on PATs in Sunday's 44-32 victory over Tampa Bay.

Prater had a relatively quiet day while the team put up 44 points, making his only field-goal try from 39 yards in the third quarter. The kicker has now attempt one or fewer field goals in three consecutive games and four of the last five overall. Prater has now gone 13-for-15 on field-goal tries, including 1-for-2 from 50-plus yards, while making 31 of 32 extra-point attempts over 10 contests this year.