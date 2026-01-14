Prater (quad/calf) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Prater was listed as a non-participant in Tuesday's walkthrough but was able to upgrade to full participation in Wednesday's session. The kicker was questionable to play ahead of last Sunday's playoff win over the Jaguars, but he managed to suit up for the game and put forth a flawless effort. The 41-year-old should be all set to play in Saturday's divisional-round matchup against the Broncos, barring any setbacks.