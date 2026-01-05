Head coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Prater (quadriceps) is "more day-to-day" as the Bills begin preparing for Sunday's wild-card game in Jacksonville, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Prater's nagging right quad injury kept him from kicking in Weeks 16 and 17 and resulted in him being unable to finish this past Sunday's 35-8 win over the Jets, but the aggravation he experienced in the regular-season finale doesn't appear to be viewed as significant. Even so, McDermott acknowledged that while Prater still has a chance at playing in the postseason opener, the Bills plan to bring in other kickers for workouts Tuesday in order to have a replacement option ready to go in case the 41-year-old isn't ready to kick against Jacksonville. Over his 15 appearances during the regular season, Prater knocked down 46 of 49 extra-point tries and 18 of 20 field-goal attempts, with a long conversion of 52 yards.