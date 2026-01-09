Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Prater (quadriceps) will not practice but stressed that his situation isn't unusual for a kicker, Maddy Glab of the team's official site reports.

Prater practiced in full Thursday, but it appears he'll receive an official questionable designation for Sunday's wild-card round game against the Jaguars. McDermott said Buffalo will monitor how the kicker's health holds up during the weekend. After missing back-to-back games, Prater returned to action Week 18 versus the Jets but then was forced off the field early due to an apparent aggravation of his quad injury. If Prater isn't able to play Sunday, Matthew Wright will stand to be elevated from the Bills' practice squad for a spot start.