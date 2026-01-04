Prater has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Jets due to a right quadriceps injury.

Prater had missed the Bills' prior two games due to the same issue, which he appears to have aggravated at some point during Sunday's game. Punter MItch Wishnowsky will serve as the kicker on kickoffs, but the Bills will likely go for two-point conversions after touchdowns with Prater done for the day. It's bad news for the Bills as Tyler Bass (hip - IR) is on the shelf for the rest of the season, and Prater is now in jeopardy of being sidelined for the wild-card round of the AFC playoffs. Buffalo does not currently have a kicker on the practice squad.