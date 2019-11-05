Alexander (knee/calf) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

The veteran depth player didn't practice all week and the Bills likely couldn't afford waiting around while they're trying to tidy up their defense in hopes of a playoff run. Veteran Corey Liuget was signed in a corresponding move.

