Alexander has a knee issue and is not practicing Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

With the Bills' linebackers crew mostly healthy again and starter Matt Milano back in action following a hamstring injury, Alexander is relegated to a special teams role. The depth LB, who recorded 19 special teams snaps but no defensive plays in Sunday's loss to the Eagles, will have two more practices to prove his health to the coaching staff ahead of this week's game against Washington.