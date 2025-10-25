The Bills activated Hairston (knee), who remains questionable for Sunday's game against Carolina, off injured reserve Saturday.

Prior to Saturday, Hairston had been on IR all season after suffering an LCL sprain in his right knee in late July. The rookie cornerback was designated to return this past Monday and logged a trio of limited practices, though it's uncertain if he'll be active Sunday. Whenever Hairston gets into a game, it will be his NFL debut.