Hairston is expected be sidelined for at least the next three weeks after being diagnosed with an LCL sprain in his right knee, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hairston suffered a non-contact injury to his right knee during Tuesday's practice, but the good news for the Bills is that the rookie first-rounder's ACL is intact. He could be back in as few as three weeks, though the Bills will likely play it conservatively and keep him from playing in the team's three preseason games. Hairston is projected to start at outside corner, but in his absence, Dane Jackson, Taron Johnson and Tre'Davious White will all have opportunities to get more reps with the first-team defense opposite Christian Benford.