Hairston (concussion) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Hairston was concussed in last Thursday night's loss to the Texans, but the added rest allowed him to clear the concussion protocol. The first-round rookie cornerback has appeared in five games this season, producing three tackles (two solo) and three pass breakups, including a pair of interceptions, across 175 defensive snaps.

