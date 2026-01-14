default-cbs-image
Hairston (ankle) did not participate in Tuesday's walkthrough practice.

Hairston was unable to play in the Bills' wild-card win against the Jaguars on Sunday due to an ankle injury he sustained during the Bills' regular-season finale against the Jets. He is considered week-to-week, so unless he returns to practice over the next two days, Hairston is unlikely to be available for Saturday's divisional-round clash against Denver.

