Bills' Maxwell Hairston: Estimated as DNP on Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hairston (ankle) did not participate in Tuesday's walkthrough practice.
Hairston was unable to play in the Bills' wild-card win against the Jaguars on Sunday due to an ankle injury he sustained during the Bills' regular-season finale against the Jets. He is considered week-to-week, so unless he returns to practice over the next two days, Hairston is unlikely to be available for Saturday's divisional-round clash against Denver.
