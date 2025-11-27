Bills' Maxwell Hairston: Full participant Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hairston (concussion) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Hairston sustained a concussion in the Bills' loss to the Texans last Thursday, and was a limited participant in practice Wednesday. The upgrade to full participation means the first-round rookie has cleared the league's concussion protocol and should be good to go for Sunday's game.
