Hairston will be one of Buffalo's starting cornerbacks Week 15 versus New England as a result of Christian Benford missing the game due to a toe injury, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

This will be Hairston's second career start -- he previously got the nod Week 10 against Miami, when he logged one tackle and an interception while Benford was sidelined due to a groin issue. The rookie has, however, gotten plenty of reps since making his NFL debut Week 8, as he has typically logged a defensive snap share of around 50 percent. The conditions for Sunday's contest include frigid temperatures and possible snow, so it wouldn't be surprising if both squads go to the run game more often than usual.