Hairston (concussion) will be a limited practice participant Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

The 2025 first-round pick from Kentucky sustained a concussion in the Bills' Week 12 loss to the Texans, so it's no surprise that he's limited at Wednesday's practice. Hairston must clear the NFL's five-step protocol in order to play in Sunday's matchup against the Steelers. If he's unable to do so, expect Ja'Marcus Ingram to have an expanded role as Buffalo's top reserve outside corner.