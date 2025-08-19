Coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday that Hairston (knee) is still "a ways away" from beginning a raping up process in his recovery, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Hairston was injured early in camp but avoided a major knee injury. However, he's been sidelined for the past three weeks and looks like he'll be out quite a bit longer. Hairston may not be ready in time for the Bills' Week 1 opener against the Ravens on Sept. 7.