Coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday that Hairston (knee) is off crutches, and the team has had no discussions about him starting the regular season on injured reserve, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Hairston went down with a non-contact knee injury in practice July 29, but he avoided a major injury and was diagnosed with a sprained LCL in his right knee. It sounds like the Bills expect their first-round rookie to be available to play in September, as a trip to injured reserve would cost Hairston at least the first four regular-season contests.