Bills' Maxwell Hairston: Off crutches
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday that Hairston (knee) is off crutches, and the team has had no discussions about him starting the regular season on injured reserve, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.
Hairston went down with a non-contact knee injury in practice July 29, but he avoided a major injury and was diagnosed with a sprained LCL in his right knee. It sounds like the Bills expect their first-round rookie to be available to play in September, as a trip to injured reserve would cost Hairston at least the first four regular-season contests.
More News
-
Bills' Maxwell Hairston: Avoids major injury•
-
Bills' Maxwell Hairston: Suffers non-contact knee injury•
-
Bills' Maxwell Hairston: Past hamstring injury•
-
Bills' Maxwell Hairston: Inks first pro deal•
-
Bills' Maxwell Hairston: Should be OK for camp•
-
Bills' Maxwell Hairston: Bills add speedy corner in first•