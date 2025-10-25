Bills' Maxwell Hairston: Questionable for Sunday at Carolina
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hairston (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Carolina, Chris Brown of the Bills Radio Network reports.
Hairston was a limited participant at practice for the Bills' entire week of preparation, but he officially remains on the injured reserve list as of Friday. Buffalo is otherwise relatively healthy at cornerback, so it's not fully clear what kind of role is waiting for Hairston when he is finally healthy enough to make his NFL debut.
