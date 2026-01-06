Hairston (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's AFC wild-card game against the Jaguars, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters Monday that Hairston is considered "week-to-week" due to an ankle injury he sustained during Sunday's 35-8 win over the Jets on Sunday. The rookie first-rounder won't be available for the Bills' wild-card game but could return for the divisional round should Buffalo beat Jacksonville this Sunday. Hairston started in three of 11 regular-season games in his rookie campaign and accumulated 18 tackles (14 solo) and five pass defenses (two interceptions).