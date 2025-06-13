Hairston pulled his hamstring Wednesday during mandatory minicamp but should be ready for training camp in the summer, Chris Brown of the Bills Radio Network reports.

The cornerback was selected with the 30th overall pick in April's draft, and he's expected to play a starting role right away across from Christian Benford. Hairston's 4.28 40 speed should allow him to play downfield man coverage against fast receivers, the type of corner the Bills have lacked in recent years.