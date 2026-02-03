Hairston (ankle) tallied 18 total tackles (14 solo) and five passes defensed, including two interceptions, over 11 regular-season games in 2025.

Hairston, a 2025 first-round pick from Kentucky, missed eight games (including playoffs) during his rookie campaign due to knee, ankle and head injuries. Despite this, the 22-year-old was productive when healthy, tying for second on the team in interceptions while ranking third in passes defensed. Additionally, Hairston tied for the third-most interceptions among rookie defenders. He's expected to start as one of Buffalo's top boundary corners ahead of the 2026 season.