Hairston (knee) left Tuesday's practice early due to an apparent non-contact injury, WKBW reports.

Hairston took a seat on the turf roughly 50 minutes into Tuesday's practice, and after having his right knee examined by a trainer was helped to his feet and off the field, per Ralph Ventre of SI.com. The Bills haven't yet released an update on the rookie first-round pick's health, and it's possible more information won't arrive until after Hairston has undergone further testing. The rookie dealt with a hamstring injury during mandatory minicamp, but he had been cleared to practice when training camp opened up.